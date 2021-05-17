Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in General Motors by 858.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,463 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,306,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. General Motors has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

