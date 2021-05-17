Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 371 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $53.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

