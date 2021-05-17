Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSJ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $153.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average is $156.74. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $101.49 and a 12 month high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.