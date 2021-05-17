Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in Broadcom by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 3,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $441.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $466.01 and a 200 day moving average of $441.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.77 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

