Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,790 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 223,972 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after buying an additional 329,461 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 906,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,923,000 after buying an additional 537,275 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 802,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 95,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $32.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $127.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

