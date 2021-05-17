Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,761,000 after purchasing an additional 185,897 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Flex by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Flex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,794,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,702,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Shares of FLEX opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.