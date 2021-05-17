Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 713.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in L Brands by 113.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 39,002 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 1,729.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands stock opened at $69.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $71.35.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.