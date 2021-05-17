Signaturefd LLC Has $134,000 Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,594,000 after purchasing an additional 164,454 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,933,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,809,000 after purchasing an additional 844,676 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,340,000 after buying an additional 50,979 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,740,000 after buying an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter valued at $68,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $82.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.24%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.