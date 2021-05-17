SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIGA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 76,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 46,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 34,319 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $534.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.53. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

