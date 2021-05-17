Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIEN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.82 on Friday. Sientra has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $392.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after buying an additional 272,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,419,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,514 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

