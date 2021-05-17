Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

SIA has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

SIA stock opened at C$15.48 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -42.41.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$168.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -256.44%.

In other news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.34, for a total value of C$57,374.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,742,219.15. Also, Director Jack C. Macdonald acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.