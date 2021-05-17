SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.17 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.31.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 63,928 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $1,984,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,067,472 shares of company stock valued at $32,658,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.