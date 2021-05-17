Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) versus FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Head-To-Head Review

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Shopify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 8.79% -22.46% 23.75% Shopify 7.99% 2.35% 2.03%

This table compares FalconStor Software and Shopify’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $16.54 million 1.67 -$1.75 million N/A N/A Shopify $1.58 billion 84.24 -$124.84 million ($0.94) -1,154.27

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shopify.

Risk & Volatility

FalconStor Software has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shopify has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FalconStor Software and Shopify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Shopify 1 13 19 0 2.55

Shopify has a consensus price target of $1,406.09, suggesting a potential upside of 29.59%. Given Shopify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Summary

Shopify beats FalconStor Software on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor storsafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector for recovering data, instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. It also provides FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

