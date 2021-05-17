Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 104.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,826,000 after purchasing an additional 281,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 46.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 872,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,783,000 after purchasing an additional 276,187 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $1,085.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $685.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,145.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

