Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.83

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 6926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $410,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $166,375,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,633,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,975,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,980,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

