Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $114.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $122.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHAK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.50.

SHAK opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.25, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.55.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 140.6% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 499.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 6.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

