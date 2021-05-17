SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €6.20 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

SGL opened at €6.16 ($7.25) on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of €2.43 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of €7.52 ($8.85). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.29. The company has a market capitalization of $753.19 million and a PE ratio of -5.68.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

