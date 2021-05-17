SELLAS Life Sciences Group (AMEX:SLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (AMEX:SLS) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (AMEX:SLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.