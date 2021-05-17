Selfkey (KEY) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.99 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $58.00 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00086895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00022996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.07 or 0.01263289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00115947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00061986 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.