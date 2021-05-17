Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.410-2.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70 billion-$5.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.

SEM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. 351,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00. Insiders sold 419,431 shares of company stock worth $13,849,167 over the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.