Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.30 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 17th. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00088551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.31 or 0.00463790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00227691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $593.08 or 0.01307922 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00042734 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

