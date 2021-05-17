SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

SCWX opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.63 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,411,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after buying an additional 287,828 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 194,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 27,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 315,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

