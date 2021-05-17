Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

LON:STB opened at GBX 1,175 ($15.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £218.95 million and a P/E ratio of 13.79. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,186.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 976.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 44 ($0.57) dividend. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.