SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SCSKF has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SCSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of SCSK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SCSKF opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.59. SCSK has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions for core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy industries.

