Scotiabank Trims Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price to C$38.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QBR.B. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quebecor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.29.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$33.26 on Friday. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$27.95 and a 52-week high of C$36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.97. The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

