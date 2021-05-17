Scotiabank Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$13.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.91.

HBM stock opened at C$9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.66. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$2.85 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

