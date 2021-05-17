Scotiabank Raises Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$242.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Tire from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.63.

CDNAF opened at $173.54 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $175.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.01.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

