Scotiabank Lowers Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ternium from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.57.

TX opened at $40.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $41.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

