Scotiabank Cuts TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to $151.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $152.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $111.68.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.