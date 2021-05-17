Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $100.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.26. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

