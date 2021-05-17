Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.47 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

