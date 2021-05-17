Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 168.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,711 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,443. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

