Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.65 ($8.99).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €7.40 ($8.70) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.84.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

