ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

SCSC stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $784.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

