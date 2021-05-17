Savix Price Down 33.7% Over Last Week (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Savix has a total market cap of $646,721.39 and $143,698.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Savix has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $9.87 or 0.00022228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00022378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.84 or 0.01301219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00063887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00116191 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 102,914 coins and its circulating supply is 65,517 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

