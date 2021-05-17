Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.47.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,954 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

SRPT opened at $76.05 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.