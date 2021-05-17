SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Lifted by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SAP were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

A number of analysts have commented on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

SAP stock opened at $138.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.86.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

