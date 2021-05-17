Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Shares of SANM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,737. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

