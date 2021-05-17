Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Neutral Rating for The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $163.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.66.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $104.27 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

