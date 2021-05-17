salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lifted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,125.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $217.66 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $166.18 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.46. The firm has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.49.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $173,407.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 948,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,748,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.