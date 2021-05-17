SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.75 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.050 EPS.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,446. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,517.48 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.47.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $87,793.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $492,666.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

