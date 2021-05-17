SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $141,384.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00011286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.88 or 0.00484828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00231238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004935 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00041442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.82 or 0.01159500 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 537,068 coins and its circulating supply is 509,926 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars.

