SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.72 ($20.84).

Shares of SFQ opened at €13.33 ($15.68) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $605.11 million and a PE ratio of 44.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.54. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €4.60 ($5.41) and a fifty-two week high of €14.49 ($17.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

