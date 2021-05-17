Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNPRF stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

