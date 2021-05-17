Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

BURBY stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.31. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

