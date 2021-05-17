Royal Bank of Canada Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$148.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$148.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WSP Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$145.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$133.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian raised their target price on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$142.91.

Shares of WSP opened at C$138.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02. The firm has a market cap of C$15.77 billion and a PE ratio of 55.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$115.41. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$80.73 and a 12-month high of C$141.02.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.7399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

