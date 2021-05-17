Royal Bank of Canada Raises Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$45.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.14.

HCG opened at C$36.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.40. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$16.14 and a twelve month high of C$36.84. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

