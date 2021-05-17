Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1,504.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,375 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $100.55 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $58.24 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

