Royal Bank of Canada Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $50.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.81.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $30.97 on Friday. GoodRx has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,204,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

