Rosenblatt Securities Trims The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price to $400.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $730.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTD. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.14.

Shares of TTD opened at $517.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $675.04 and a 200-day moving average of $769.55. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 177.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk’s stock is set to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,789,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,316 shares of company stock valued at $111,137,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

